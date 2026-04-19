Musician Overheard Her “Friends” Mocking Her Singing Voice, So She Snuck Over And Detuned Their Instruments Right Before Their Big Performance

Laughing at someone’s voice right before a public performance is the kind of thing that tends to set karma into motion.

When a woman overheard her friends laughing about her inability to carry a tune before their Sunday performance, she quietly detuned their guitar and watched from her seat as five minutes of fumbling and an off-key duet played out in front of everyone.

Keep reading for the full story.

Friends made fun of my singing so I sabotaged their performance A few weeks ago, two of my “friends” — let’s call them Mark and Lucy, who happen to be siblings — would always sing a duet on guitar almost every week. Sometimes they’d ask other people to sing with them too.

But one day, she overheard them saying something hurtful.

One Sunday morning I overheard them laughing and talking with other people, making fun of me — saying I sucked, that I couldn’t carry a tune, and that even the sound of me farting was pitchy. I know I’m not a good singer, but still — it was hurtful.

She decided that, if she was really that out of tune, she needed some company.

So during the sermon, I excused myself to the restroom, and before I walked out, I decided to untune Mark’s guitar, which was leaning against the wall at the back.

This created a big scene.

When it was finally time for them to perform, it took him around five minutes trying to retune it while everyone was waiting and staring at them.

It was really awkward.

The rest of the performance was plagued with issues too.

And even then, some of the strings were buzzing and he couldn’t find their original key for Lucy to sing in. She ended up singing very, very low — below her natural range — and it sounded like she was trying so hard not to burst into tears. It was so bad. Who sucks now, huh?!

Mark and Lucy definitely deserved this!

What did Reddit have to say?

This commenter waged a similar form of sabotage.

It was pretty hypocritical of Mark to say this.

There’s a whole complicated dynamic in settings like this.

This user knows what it’s like to feel betrayed by someone you considered a friend.

The guitar had the last word, and it was flat.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.