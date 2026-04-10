New Homeowner Got Into A Blowout Fight With Her Mom The Day Before Easter, So When She Cancelled Dinner Plans, Her Mother Accused Her Of Not Caring About Family

Family holidays hit a little different when the day before them ends in a blowout fight nobody asked for.

When a new homeowner who was already running on empty from work and renovations watched her mother start a fight with her husband, she made the call to skip Easter dinner and stay home.

That decision did not go over quietly.

Keep reading for the full dilemma.

AITA for cancelling on my mom’s Easter plans? I recently bought a house (3 weeks ago) with my husband. Previously, we lived with my parents for 2 years while we saved up.

Her parents continue to help tremendously with the transition.

My parents have been kind enough to come on Saturdays to help. We always express our gratitude for their help when they do come. Today is Easter, and a few days out we had some plans change — we were to have Easter with my husband’s sister and dinner at my parents’ house. Yesterday being Saturday, my parents came to help.

Soon, things began getting a little dicey between them.

My mom was not in the best of moods and decided to pick a fight with my husband and rope me into it. She frequently tries to pit me against him. It ended up in quite a strange fight between all of us, and my husband and I didn’t speak the rest of the day. It was terrible and nerve-wracking for me.

This is all on top of an already exhausting schedule.

Also, during all of this, I am getting up at 5:30AM and getting home at 6PM Monday through Friday for work. I’m exhausted between work and renovations. And then this fight between all of us.

So they decided to go back on the Easter plans they’d previously made.

I decided to tell my mom that my husband and I would like to stay home. I told her we wanted to spend some time just the two of us, as we’ve been very stressed — and this fight also brought out some things. My husband also did not feel comfortable going because of the fight yesterday.

Now her mom is being even more manipulative.

She is now extremely upset that we cancelled, saying we are ungrateful and that she raised me poorly. AITA? I truly just wanted a break.

She can appreciate everything her parents did for her and still need a break.

What did Reddit think?

This commenter thinks this mom is bad news.

This user agrees that the time to speak up is right now.

Sometimes the best way to shut down a manipulative comment is to just agree with the person.

The world won’t end just because she missed one Easter.

At the end of the day, she chose her peace.

If her mother wanted a rosy Easter dinner, she would have to wait until next year.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.