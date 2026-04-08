New Mom Starts Cooking Dinners While Adjusting To Life With A Baby, But Her Husband Critiques Every Meal And She Considers Refusing To Cook Anymore

Adjusting to a new routine can be overwhelming, especially when you’re already trying to juggle a major life change.

So, what would you do if you stepped up to take on more at home, but every effort you made was picked apart by your spouse? Would you ignore the comments and keep trying? Or would you stop altogether when it starts to feel discouraging?

In the following story, one wife finds herself dealing with that very thing over her cooking and is leaning towards the latter. Here’s what’s going on.

WIBTA if I refuse to continue cooking for my husband? I can cook. Just not the way my husband prefers. I cook for practicality. He cooks because food is art. We joke that I can’t cook, but in reality, I can. We just had our first baby a few months ago, and my husband got called back into the office after years of working from home. Two massive adjustments. My husband told me that I’ll have to start cooking dinners, and I told him that with time, as I had been struggling with my newborn. Fast forward to now. I have a couple of recipes that are quick, easy, and tasty. They give us enough leftovers to last for days.

Her husband just can’t help but critique everything she cooks.

The problem is that, with every single thing I make, my husband feels the need to critique it. “I would do it this way,” “next time do this” – most of the time, they are preferences to his taste. They wouldn’t inherently make the dish better. As someone who’s trying to learn how to balance everything and get more comfortable in the kitchen, it’s infuriating. I understand I’m not perfect, but waiting for the “it’s good, BUT” every time makes me not want to bother anymore. AITA?

Yikes! Most people would start to feel like this.

Let’s see how the fine folks on Reddit would handle it.

This reader thinks he should do more around the house now, not less.

According to this comment, her husband is the one who’s out of line.

Yet another reader who thinks her husband is wrong.

This woman’s husband tried something similar many years ago.

He needs to back off. Either he needs to cook or just be quiet and eat the food.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.