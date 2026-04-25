Older Man Took His Time Paying A Cashier With Coins, So They Weren’t Sure Whether To Offer To Help Him Count The Coins Or Not

It can be hard to deal with someone who is clearly going through a tough time and is only trying to get through the day.

And if you’re a cashier, you see those kind of folks all the time.

In this story, a worker talked about a sad customer they dealt with that left them conflicted about what to do.

Read on, and get all the details below.

New cashier. “I am 39 and recently took a second job to help make ends meet. I am a cashier at a grocery store. An older man, with health issues, came in and bought a beer. He said please be patient with me, you are about to get some poor man’s coins. I said that’s not a problem at all! It all spends the same. My line started to get really long, and could tell my customers were getting frustrated with how long it took this man to count his nickels and dimes.

They weren’t sure what to do.

I was torn. I wanted to help him count his coins but I also didn’t want to insult the man. I know a lot of the elderly community get offended when offered help. I wasn’t sure what to do.

In the end, the cashier didn’t offer to help.

I do everything I can to make my customers feel like they had a good experience at my register… I felt for the man and every time I thought to offer help, a part of me said don’t offend the man. Thoughts?”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person weighed in.

Another reader shared their thoughts.

This individual spoke up.

Another person weighed in.

And this individual shared their thoughts.

It’s not always easy to know what’s the right thing to do.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.