One Student Was Selling Candy And Snacks At School Until Another Student Snitched On Her And Got Her In Trouble, So The One Who Was Selling Stopped And Told Everyone Why

Schools often sell snacks at lunch or in vending machines, but the food isn’t always what the students want.

What would you do if you started selling candy and other snacks to the other students, but then one student told on you and got you in trouble?

That is what happened to the student in this story, so she stopped selling snacks and told everyone why, so now the other kids at school are shunning the girl who snitched.

AITAH for telling my classmates the reason why I stop selling snacks at school? So, I 16f used to sell snacks at school think chips, candy, soda, juices, gum, etc because my school charges way to much for snacks like our vending machine it cost $3 for chips, $4 for candy and drinks for $3.75 and usually they are knock off version of name brand snacks.

She is providing a service that people want.

I knew people didn’t like them so I took the risk and sold snacks at school, my prices were cheaper than the school’s, and people liked me more because I had snacks they really like. So, for the reason I’m here is because this freshman girl named Bethany reported me because I wouldn’t give her free snacks, she came up to me and demanded snacks with a smug look, I refused and what assume was her friends laugh at her embarrassing her.

Bethany is going to ruin this for everyone.

In retaliation she reported me, I got 2 weeks suspension for selling food at school, when my suspension was over my usual customers came to buy snacks and I told them I’m not selling snacks anymore because Bethany reported me. Word got around and now people are shunning her, her friends keep sending me hateful DMs saying I ruined her life and now people won’t talk to her.

Well, I guess Bethany learned that actions have consequences.

They even said I’m the reason Bethany boyfriend left her and now she’s depressed. I do kind of feel bad for her being shunned, some of my friends say I’m not in the wrong, but some say I am. AITAH?

Nope, Bethany was a snitch and she is learning that nobody likes snitches. She ruined something that lots of people enjoyed, and that is not a good thing.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about this situation.

Yup, this commenter is spot on.

The school was being greedy.

Sometimes the truth hurts.

Couldn’t have said it better myself.

Yup, this is all on Bethany.

As they say, snitches get stiches.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.