Psychology Student Spent Years Sacrificing To Build A Career In Mental Health Only To Watch His Wealthy Brother Copy His Exact Path With Every Advantage He Never Had, So Now He Feels Serious Resentment

It’s frustrating to watch someone with more time, more money, and fewer responsibilities casually step onto the path you’ve painstakingly carved out for yourself.

And when that person is a sibling you’ve always had a rivalry with? The tension triples.

One psychology student chronicled his resentment towards his wealthy brother who copied his career path, but redditors soon started flaming him in the comment section.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITAH for being ticked at sibling for copying life path I’ve been working full time and pursuing my dream of becoming a psychologist for over 3 years.

He’s been on this path for some time now.

Before that I studied Buddhism, yoga, depth psychology, mythology, and contemporary therapies — I’m halfway through my undergraduate degree and have fulfilled most of my PSY prerequisites. I personally did years of therapy myself in every modality you can imagine, combined with extensive work in plant medicines. The effects were so profound for me that my entire family followed my path of therapy and found a lot of healing.

But then his brother turned his admiration into mimicry.

My older brother, who had an extremely successful career and has significant advantages of time, money, and resources — and made the decision not to have children — has out of nowhere decided to pursue the exact same career, at the exact same university, in the exact same program.

This has really rubbed him the wrong way.

Rationally, I should be supportive — but I am so unbelievably mad I don’t even want to speak to him.

He can clearly identify why he feels this way.

Part of it is that I am naturally a competitive person. Part of it is historically being overshadowed professionally by my brother. Part of it is the differentiation of identity between siblings. And part of it is my own frustration that I simply don’t have the same advantages when it comes to time and money.

Now he feels like he doesn’t even know who he is anymore.

My general identity was becoming the “family psychologist.” None of my feelings are rational — I should be happy for him and hope he succeeds. But I actually don’t want him to. I want him to find his own path and figure it out elsewhere. AITA?

His attitude didn’t sit well with redditors.

This user thinks this man may need some therapy of his own.

This user can’t understand why this man would feel this way.

This commenter seems to believe all therapists must be perfect people themselves before they can help anyone else.

It’s never easy to announce complicated feelings towards your siblings, and these redditors clearly didn’t get it.

He’ll find acceptance towards his sibling’s path one day, but he’s just not there yet.

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