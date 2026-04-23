Restaurant Worker Always Repeats Customers’ Orders Back To Them For Confirmation, But Some Customers Still Try To Say They Ordered Something Else When Their Food Comes Out

A lot of restaurant customers can be indecisive, but once you confirm your order, you gotta stick with it and enjoy your meal!

Changing your order after it’s being prepared is a pretty big pain in the neck for the staff.

Check out what this restaurant worker had to say about a customer who decided to pull a fast one on them.

Gonna start wearing a body cam. ““I’ll have the chicken bowl and my mom will have the beef bowl” * I write down chicken and beef * “Got it! So you’ll have chicken and mom will have beef? Sounds good!” This is why I repeat back orders.

Here we go…

Food comes out.

Mom sees chicken and decides it’s better.. So they insist that they both wanted chicken.

Come on, people!

“Oh nooo, sorry about the mixup! It’s just that you said beef, I wrote down beef, and then I repeated it back to you. No worries, we can change it!”

It’s okay to say you changed your mind. Please don’t make me feel like I’m losing mine.”

And this is what folks had to say on Reddit.

This person weighed in.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

This person shared a story.

Another individual weighed in.

And this reader had a lot to say.

It’s enough to drive a restaurant worker crazy!

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.