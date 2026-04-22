Retail Cashier Told A Customer Her Card Was Declined At The Register Twice, But The Customer Called Him A “Stupid Cashier” And Said He Didn’t Know How To Swipe A Card

Some people love to blame cashiers for everything, even when it’s not their fault.

So, what would you do if a customer’s card was declined at the register, and all you did was suggest they try it again, but in turn, they called you stupid? Would you get defensive and say something back? Or would you ignore the comment and keep being polite?

In the following story, a new cashier finds himself in this situation and ultimately chooses the latter. Here’s how it played out.

I’m apparently a stupid cashier I had been working at the store for a few months at this point. A lady brings up a bunch of items. I finish up ringing, and she swipes her card. It’s declined. Me: It says declined… Customer: That’s impossible. Me: (thinking that maybe it was the machine’s fault, but I didn’t know how our card machines worked) I would suggest swiping your card again.

Her friend had to come in and pay.

The machine still says it’s declined, so I tell the customer that. She, obviously annoyed, calls someone who was probably waiting for her. That person comes in and hands me cash. Customer: Stupid cashier who doesn’t know how to swipe. Okay…. I guess I am stupid, but at least I’m not broke. I handed the customer’s friend his change, and said, “Have a good day,” and they were gone.

Wow! It does seem like they knew her card wouldn’t work.

Let’s see how the folks over at Reddit feel about what happened.

According to this comment, it doesn’t have to mean insufficient funds.

This reader had a customer try to show them their bank account.

Here’s a good point.

The reader thinks the woman was deflecting blame.

These things happen sometimes.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.