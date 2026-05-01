Server Politely Declined A Regular Customer’s Phone Number And Tried To Keep Things Friendly, But Now Coworkers Are Warning That He’s Coming In More Often And Watching Her Closely

Some people seem to have no boundaries.

So, what would you do if a customer gave you their number at work and you tried to let them down gently so things would stay normal, but it didn’t work out that way? Would you just find a new job? Or would you try to find a way to fix the situation?

In the following story, one new server encounters this exact situation and is looking for advice. Here’s what’s going on.

A regular gave me their phone number and now I feel like I screwed up because I wanted to politely decline their advances I work at a fairly small mom-and-pop restaurant, and there’s a regular who’s been visiting before I started working there. I started making casual conversation here and there, in addition to my manager’s interaction with him. He always comes by himself, so I assumed he might be at the restaurant for some company while also enjoying his favorite foods. One day, he left his phone number, and like a ******* deer, he stared straight into the headlights. I just stood at his table and smiled, then slowly walked away, since I was still in customer service mode.

At this point, she thought everything went back to normal.

Afterward, I wanted to establish boundaries by stating that I had a BF, but if they wanted to be on friendly terms and chat here and there, that would be fine. Again, this is because I’m still under the impression that they might be lonely. They responded by saying no to the friendship offer because their intention was to date. After this, I thought everything was fine, and it felt like everything returned to normal. I felt like I had a weight off my chest. The regular still came in, and everything felt normal for a while.

Some of her coworkers have noticed something else.

But recently, I’ve had coworkers tell me it looks like he’s figured out my general schedule, and he’s definitely been coming to the restaurant more and more. On top of that, I had a coworker tell me that his eyes constantly follow me as I move around the restaurant, and now I feel so much unease. I don’t understand where this sudden change in behavior came from. I’m wondering if some people get the wrong idea just because a server is always polite to them. I’m just trying to get through my shift.

Yikes! That sounds like an extremely uncomfortable situation.

Let’s check out what the readers over at Reddit have to say about all this.

This reader wishes her luck.

According to this comment, she needs to get used to it.

For this reader, it’s about informing the manager.

Here’s someone who’s encountered this very thing.

This could be a dangerous situation, so she needs to report it to her manager ASAP and maybe find a new job.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.