She Decided To Give Her Air Fryer Away After A Falling Out With Her Roommate, But Her Ex-Friend Relied On It For Most Meals

When you have a falling out with a friend who happens to be a roommate, things can get ugly fast.

What would you do if you still had the apartment together for two more weeks, but you could go stay with your parents to avoid the drama?

That is the situation that the woman in this story is in, so she took her air fryer that she never used, but the ex-friend loved, and gave it to her parents.

Decide we’re not friends anymore? You’ve lost air fryer privileges. I have a roommate who was initially a close friend, and after an unfortunate series of events where I realized she’s a terrible person.

Well, people grow apart sometimes.

And from her perspective, I’m probably also no angel. Our friendship has ended.

This can could get ugly.

Unfortunately, we’re living together for another two weeks, one of which I’m away for, visiting my parents. Most of the kitchen equipment is mine, so as my little piece of petty revenge, I’m gifting my air fryer to my parents.

Hitting her where it hurts.

She uses it way more than I do, pretty much every day, so it’s certain to irk her at least a little bit. It’s petty but it will grant me a fair amount of joy. Hehe.

Sometimes it is those little things that can make life good. Or bad, depending on which side you are on.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about this story.

Yeah, she will have to eat out.

Ok, enough with the puns.

Yeah, this is true most of the time.

This would be too funny.

Nothing wrong with this.

I guess this relationship will leave her feeling hungry.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.