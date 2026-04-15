She Got Into A Fight With Her Annoying Friends When She Brought Up A Past Event, And They Got Offended Over The Memory

Isn’t it insane when little miscommunication can ruin important relationships?

This girl shares how she broke into a fight with her friends when they couldn’t take her joke.

Check out the full story.

AITA for ignoring my friends? I (19f) and two friends, we’ll call them Tera(19f) and Kay(19f) have a group chat together. I brought up the topic of some old drama resurfacing, more specifically one person we used to be friends with trying to come back in contact with some of our other friends.

This is where things started crippling…

I was more positive about the situation, not saying they were necessarily a good or bad person. I was proposing that maybe they changed over the years, hopefully for the better, considering them wanting to get in contact again. Kay was extremely against anything I said, saying “an AH will always be an AH.” And “MAYBE people can change, but I highly doubt they would.” Tara wholeheartedly agreeing with her.

That’s so MEAN!

Which, while fairly aggressive, is their opinion and I have nothing to say about it. The only reason I bring it up, is because I didn’t respond to their messages. I just didn’t quite have the energy to. I then continued not to talk to them, nor hardly anyone for four days. Not only because I was in a low energy bout, but also due to having my boyfriend over and being busy. Tara then called and messaged me nonstop saying “Are you mad?” Then when I didn’t answer texted my sibling asking if I was mad at her and Kay. My sibling then asking me and replying to Tara with a simple “No.” When I finally talked to Tara, she bashed into me, even when I explained that I just couldn’t and didn’t feel like texting for a little while.

That’s INSANE!

Her saying “Okay this is how I’m going to put this, going silent for 4 days and acting like nothing happened is kinda crazy ngl, especially whenever you view what we sent and stuff and don’t even try to talk back to us, I love you but if you do that again without a heads up then I’m done, friendship shouldn’t be me and Kay stressing on if your mad at us or not” And “You ghosted me and Kay after we said something about (old-drama friend), and then you’ve viewed messages from us and you probably would be talking to me still yet if it weren’t for (my sibling.)” I then repeated that I didn’t talk to anyone and that I was mainly busy and low-energy, saying “I love you girl dw.”

She has mixed feelings about the whole thing!

And her reply to that was “Then act like it and communicate next time, I don’t care that you didnt text for a few days but give a heads up at least, that’s my opinion and I know Kay agrees with it. Just send a simple “I’m not up to talking right now I’ll text you when I am”.” Am I the AH for ignoring my friends messages for days, then acting like it really isn’t a big deal?

YIKES! That’s a tricky situation!

Let’s find out what people on Reddit think about this one.

That’s right! This user understands that all of this is a big misunderstanding.

This user knows this woman isn’t at fault here!

This user thinks there’s a tiny miscommunication here.

This user knows being available is the biggest deal!

This user knows this girl needs to think from her friend’s POV as well.

Somebody here can try and make things better again!

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.