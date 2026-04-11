She Thought Her New Bestie Was Supportive And Cool, But This Incident Proved That She Was Totally Crazy

Nothing feels worse than that record scratch moment where you realize your new friend may not really be much of a friend.

How would you handle a new friend turning on you? One girl recently shared her own baffling situation like this with Reddit. Here’s what she said.

AITA for not texting my friend?

So I 18F am currently fighting with my new friend.

For two weeks I had to go back and forth from uni to the hospital then to my grandma’s house.

Both my grandma and sister fell ill and were both in different hospitals, and I had to take care of both of them while I took turns with my mom.

That sounds like a wildly tough situation.

I told this friend of mine that I would be busy from morning until evening and sometimes even night due to this, I didn’t tell them specifically what was the issue because my mom told me not to tell yet.

I just said that I had some personal issues that I need to handle.

That is still a fair enough reason.

Today I was finally able to go home because of my uni’s festive break and my grandma and sister had recovered.

I started texting them immediately when I got home and asked how their was day and other things.

But then they just replied with a question which was: “Do you treat all your friends this way”?

Whoa, that’s a little harsh.

I was confused and asked what did they mean and they said that they felt hurt because I didn’t text them for a long time without telling them why.

Mind you I did tell them and they are also a uni student, but they are a couple years older, so I assumed that they understood as a uni student, but I guess I was wrong?

They seem to be blowing this way out of proportion.

I apologized and asked for their forgiveness but then they started saying things like “How could I trust you if you said you would chat they day but then didn’t chat at all?”

But the day I sent them that message, it was also the same time I unexpectedly got the news about my grandma and sis and I did apologize and told them i wasn’t able to chat due to personal issues.

I feel confused, I told them that I was busy, but they still reacted this way, AITA?

Making new friends at college is whole new life skill for people that age. Let’s see if Redditors could offer any wisdom.

Most comments were severely creeped out by the friend.



And offered some helpful reminders.



One person offered a valuable script.



Another perspective was thrown out there.



But all ended on a very positive note.



The clinginess is real with this one.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.