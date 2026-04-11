She Thought She Was Having A Normal Interaction With a Regular, But Then This One Thing He Did Made It Super Weird

Seeing a regular come in can be a bright spot in a shift…but every once in awhile it can be just the opposite.

What would you do if a regularly you faintly knew had a very strange switch up in behavior? One woman recently told a bizarre story like this on Reddit. Here’s what happened.

AITA for “dropping change” into a customers hand?

I work in retail and there’s a regular customer who comes in almost every day.

I’ve worked here for about a year.

He’s always polite and so am I, but we’ve never really had much conversation.

Those acquaintanceships are always awkward.

The other day he bought his usual things and paid with cash.

When I gave him his change, I dropped the coins into the palm of his hand.

By “dropped” I mean the change just went from my hand into his palm, not from a height or anything, just the normal way you’d pass coins to someone.

Implying that paying with cash is still the norm.

As I was doing this, I looked away for a second to close the till.

Suddenly he took both of his hands and covered the hand I was using to give the change.

It completely caught me off guard.

Oh now that’s a jump scare.

He looked at me and said he did that because I’m “always dropping change into people’s hands”.

He said it was rude and offensive, and that people might think I’m doing it because I think their hands are dirty.

Personally, I don’t think I do this in a rude way at all.

That’s a very old school mentality.

Even if I did slightly “drop” the change, I thought that was pretty normal.

Also, I’d honestly prefer not to make direct contact with strangers’ hands anyway for hygiene reasons.

To me, it feels more awkward to place the change on the counter and make them pick it up.

That definitely does feel like the case.

What bothered me the most was that instead of just saying something, he grabbed my hand with both of his.

I found that really uncomfortable and unnecessary.

So now I’m wondering if I’m overreacting, is it actually rude to drop change into someone’s hand like that, or was his reaction a bit much?

That interaction sounds like it would sour a shift. Let’s see what the Reddit community had to say about this one.

Most comments jumped right to the obvious assumption.



Others were baffled by the customer’s logic.



One person offered some perspective.



Another offered something that should have been said.



But a sensible path forward was ultimately proposed.



This guy needs to just let her keep the change.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.