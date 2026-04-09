She Trusted Her Mother-In-Law To Babysit For A Whole Weekend, But Then This Incident Happened

Not everyone takes the same approach to parenting, and this can be a point of contention among family members.

What would you do if your MIL dramatically overstepped while babysitting? One woman recently sought advice on how to handle it, and took some heat on Reddit. Here’s what went down.

AITA for not wanting MIL to babysit anymore

My husband (26M) and I (28F) went on a trip for a family member’s birthday and decided to leave our baby (5 month old) with my parents and in laws.

The trip was for 3 nights and 4 days.

My parents took the baby 2 nights and my in laws took baby one night.

They’re lucky young parents to have so much support.

I recently found out that my MIL almost breastfed my baby.

She claims she was tired and heard baby crying in the middle of the night.

She said she almost took her top off to feed the baby but then “realized” she can’t nurse him.

Definitely weird, but it was the middle of the night.

She’s made comments like: “Mama is here” when I’m in the room and baby is crying.

Then quickly says: “Sorry grandma’s here”.

She claims that she refers to herself as “mama” with the dogs and says it out of habit.

She is older, it may not be so out of the question.

I found out about the breastfeeding comment from my mom when she picked up the baby from my in laws.

She said my FIL “found nature and motherly instincts funny/crazy” and mentioned that my MIL almost breastfed my baby.

I brought it up to my husband and said it was crazy and weird but husband defended it by saying she didn’t actually do it and if she would have it would have been weird.

That’s his mom she’s talking about.

He said his mother did tell him about it but didn’t want to bring it up to me because didn’t feel it would have made me feel comfortable.

Not really sure how to navigate this.

I do not want them to babysit anymore but feel like husband will think I’m overreacting. AITA?

Not sure a hyperbolic story from being half-asleep warrants creating a familial divide. Let’s see what the good people of Reddit had to say.

The comments were overwhelmingly on the MIL’s side.



And dragged the original poster pretty hard.



Though one person made a good point.



Another called for some grace to be shown.



Mommy issues doesn’t even begin to describe what’s going on here.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.