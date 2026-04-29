Shopper Uses Her Inhaler During An Asthma Attack In The Grocery Store Checkout Line, But The Cashier Calls Her A Druggie, So She Fires Back And Gets Labeled A Karen

It’s hard to stay polite when someone straight-up insults you.

So, what would you do if you had an asthma attack in public, but were judged for it moments later by the person standing behind the register? Would you ignore their comment and leave? Or would you snap back out of frustration?

In the following story, one woman finds herself in this predicament and can’t help but say something. Here’s what happened.

AITAH for “Being a Karen” to a Cashier? I (30F) have asthma. While I was getting a few groceries earlier today, I wound up having an asthma attack and having to use my inhaler while in the checkout line. After everything calmed down and I felt more stabilized, I went ahead to purchase my groceries before going home, when the cashier (50s?F) looked down at what I was purchasing (namely, Zyrtec), wrinkled her nose, and said: “Should have known, ******* druggie.”

Angry, she snapped at the cashier.

Feeling offended, knowing she was talking about my asthma attack, I snapped back, “Sorry for choosing not to die in your lane.” After which, the guy bagging things raised his voice to comment, “Wow, talk about being a Karen.” Realistically, I know I’m probably not wrong for making that sort of clap-back, but I just want a little validation since I was raised where respecting elders is paramount, and this incident has been playing on my mind today. AITA?

Yikes! Those are some inappropriate comments.

Let’s see what the folks over at Reddit think about what happened here.

This reader hopes she asked for a manager.

According to this comment, the cashier was a Karen.

Here’s someone who thinks the cashier was rude.

This person gave her something to think about for next time.

She did nothing wrong, but the cashier was so far out of line.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.