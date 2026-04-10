So-Called Animal Expert Was Asked For Pet Advice, But When She Accused Her Friend Of Treating Her Dogs Like Toys, The Whole Friendship Got Tense

Good advice and kind delivery are two very different skills.

When a woman who claimed to know more about animals than almost anyone tried to help her friend make a better pet decision, she ended up saying things that went well beyond the original question.

Suddenly, a civil conversation had devolved into a petty name-calling war.

You’ll want to keep reading for this one.

AITA for saying my friend isn’t an animal person? I have a friend, J, and for the most part, she’s a good friend of mine and she’s very nice. However, she can be a little rigid and expectant. My life is built around animals. I work at a pet store, have two dogs, foster cats, and horse ride.

But she doesn’t exactly approve of how her friend acts around said animals.

With my friend, I noticed a few odd interactions with animals. She sort of acts like they’re objects as opposed to autonomous creatures. Recently, she mentioned that she was trying to convince her dad to get another dog.

She immediately shared her opposition to this plan.

I told her that it probably wasn’t a good idea because her dog was 7, and she didn’t live at home — so it made no sense to get a dog she’d only spend time with over the summer and not take care of. She then insisted that her dog needed another pet in the house.

It was clear the two friends saw things very differently.

She then sent me TikToks of puppies that “extended” the lives of senior dogs. I said that while those videos were cute, that’s not how it goes most often — and that senior dogs are often just stressed and overwhelmed with puppies, as most dogs don’t enjoy puppy energy. She then asked what age of dogs would be a good idea.

So she gave her recommendation instead, but her friend wasn’t taken with it.

I responded with “dogs that are the same size as your dog and like 5-6 years old.” She said that idea was “freaking stupid” because she didn’t want a dog that would die too quickly after she got it.

Finally, she just said what was on her mind.

I told her that maybe she just wasn’t an animal person and that maybe she didn’t need a dog. She asked me what I meant by that, and I said, “You just seem like you want a toy more than a dog.” She said that I was being mean, but I said that it was just how I felt. She called me a ***** and then texted me like nothing happened a few hours later.

So now she’s wondering if her friend had a point.

I asked a mutual friend of ours, and she said I was being*****y — and if it was still on my mind, I should apologize. But I don’t think I did anything wrong.

Perhaps she could have phrased her opposition in a kinder way.

What did Reddit have to say?

This commenter doesn’t approve of the way she handled this situation.

It seems to this commenter she’s acting like she knows a lot more about animals than she actually does.

She may have been right about some things, but she still needs to work on her delivery.

When this commenter puts it like this, pet stores don’t always sound like the most ethical places.

There’s a way to be honest without being mean — and it doesn’t sound like this woman has quite mastered that balance.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.