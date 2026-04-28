Stocker Forced To Cover Self Checkout Without Cashier Access Calls For Help With A Price Change, But When The Manager Finally Shows Up, They Yell And Blame Him For Not Doing It Himself

Working in retail can be frustrating, especially when you’re expected to handle things you were never trained or allowed to do.

What would you do if you were covering self-checkout and a customer was upset that something was priced cheaper online, but you had no way of doing a price adjustment? Would you find a way to help her by yourself? Or would you wait for a manager to answer your call?

In the following story, an overnight stocker finds himself in this situation, and the whole thing is a mess. Here’s what happened.

Only cashiers do price changes. I used to work overnights at a giant superstore. Overnight cashiers literally never showed up, so many nights, you were lucky if there was one cashier and someone to run the self-checks. Many nights, I got assigned to the self-checks. I was a stocker and didn’t have the numbers to be a cashier. So I was useless for price changes, age verification, all of that. Really, all I could do was stand there and try to stay awake between informing people for the 5th time that it won’t let you scan while your child sits on the scale, and to buy those bananas, just click the picture of bananas. I got a walkie-talkie thingy to be able to talk to the managers, to tell them I needed some help with anything that required an actual cashier.

One customer got herself so worked up that she had to wait outside.

One night up there, a woman and her friend were buying a few DVDs. She came up to me to complain that one of these DVDs was so much cheaper on our website. I tell her that I will call someone to get her a price match. It’s a busy night, and the “important” managers almost never respond to calls for help. They just wander the store in circles. The lower managers are all incredibly busy. At this point, the good news is, it’s almost the end of my shift, and the day shift managers are showing up.

All they could do was wait.

I call for help and wait. The whole time, this woman is throwing a total fit because we lied to her, tried to trick her, or something. I keep apologizing and telling her someone should be there soon. She tells her friend to wait and pay, she can’t deal with this, why would we try to charge her so much? She’s going to wait in the car.

A manager finally showed up.

A few minutes later, a day shift manager comes over and starts complaining to me, and asking why I didn’t just do the price change myself!? Cashiers can do them up to (I think she said $10?). Finally, she decides to listen when I inform her I’m not a cashier. Listen to her complain like I had any choice in the matter of my being at the self-checks. And finally find out what the DVD woman was so upset about, and thought it was worth crying, complaining, and waiting for. Less than 25 cents. I was just thinking how glad I was it was about time for me to leave, and I would have given her a stupid quarter if I’d known, and she would have left.

Wow! The day shift manager needed to calm down. That was just rude.

Let’s check out what the readers over at Reddit think about this whole thing.

According to this comment, day shift managers do a lot of yelling.

For this reader, the most confusing part is why the store would do that.

Here’s someone who can’t believe he got yelled at for it.

This reader dislikes managers who don’t do their job.

He should find a new job.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.