Storage Lot Owner Joked To A Customer About How Many Of His Customers Cannot Back Up Their Trailers, But When His Girlfriend Overheard, She Called Him Out For Mocking His Customers

Humor is one of those things that depends on the person.

Imagine you were chatting with a customer after helping them out, and the conversation turns into joking about common frustrations you see every day. Would you hold back, knowing those people are your customers? Or would you think it was okay to laugh and be honest about it?

In the following story, one business owner chooses the latter, but his girlfriend is not impressed. Here’s what happened.

AITA For making fun of some of my customers with another customer? I know the title sounds bad. However, I didn’t specifically mention anyone or any item that could give their identity away. I own and operate a Boat and RV (or other vehicle) storage lot. I have 130 spaces, and about 90 of them are trailers, either RV, boat, or another kind. The other day a customer came by to drop off their boat after the weekend I noticed they were having trouble backing into their spot. I walked over and offered to let them unhook it and park it with my tractor. Turns out the guy was teaching his son to back up the trailer, so obviously a no.

It all started with a little small talk.

They came by my office after and thanked me for the kind offer, then asked if I had to do that often. I was honest and told him he would be surprised by how many people here don’t know how to back up. He couldn’t believe that, because why buy a trailer if you can’t drive? I told him how so many people are lazy that when it comes to RVs, they only choose a pull-through spot at campgrounds, and when they come back here, they just drop in in front of my office to park for them since they can’t back up.

His girlfriend was not impressed with the conversation.

Then I said, when it comes to boats, I have no freaking clue how some of these airheads can even get their boats in the water. He and his son thought it was hilarious. My girlfriend was there, however, and heard this, and after they left, started scolding me for how rude that was and how I was a jerk for saying that some of my customers are stupid because they can’t back up a trailer. I think it’s perfectly reasonable to expect someone who buys something for $30,000-$150,000 to know how to drive and back it up.

He thinks he knows why she got so upset.

It’s a simple task, and I think it’s funny how some people are happy to just fail and abandon all attempts. They also don’t want any tips, even when I offer to help. It’s not hard, I learned when I was 12. I tried to teach my gf to make boat days easier, but she refused because she couldn’t do it on the first try. I think she feels like I was making fun of her too, but I wasnt. AITA?

Yikes! That’s quite a dilemma.

Let’s check out what the readers over at Reddit think about what he said.

This person was mocked by a business owner.

According to this comment, it’s not good behavior.

For this person, it’s not wrong because no one else was around.

Here’s someone who agrees with him.

It was harmless talk! If he had called customers out by name or given specific stories, it would’ve been different.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.