Student Just Wanted To Throw A Wholesome Party For Her Friend, But Her Roommate’s Boyfriend Disagreed, Showing Up With A Massive Speaker And Bringing The Drama Too

If there’s one thing that students are notorious for, it’s their parties.

It’s just a load of young people having fun together of course, but sometimes this can cause a disturbance to neighbors.

Once in a while is fine, but if this disturbance becomes routine it can be quite upsetting – and even cause more serious problems.

The student in this story is aware of this, and tried her best to mitigate the noise during a recent party at their place.

But her roommate’s boyfriend seemed determined to make as much noise as possible – and for her, it was the final straw.

Read on to find out why this drama still isn’t over.

Am I overreacting by telling my roommate’s boyfriend to get his obnoxious speaker out of my living room? I have two female roommates and they both have boyfriends (as do I) who stay round often. We are all music students with personal equipment. I don’t have a problem with one of the boyfriends, but the another one is literally one of the biggest ****** I know, ESPECIALLY regarding music tech and equipment. It’s like he has some superiority complex or something. Unfortunately, this guy (we’ll call him T) stays round A LOT.

Let’s see how the drama truly got started.

Recently we were hosting a party for our friend’s birthday, and we were using our TV to play music. My two other roommates have speakers, so if we wanted more volume, this wouldn’t have been an issue. However, without permission from my other roommate and me, suddenly T was outside our flat with a massive speaker (like actually, one you’d see in a venue for agig). We were all drinking, so at the time I didn’t care much – but then it started to play. I was like, “this is way too loud for a flat party” because I know there are families living in our complex.

And things just got worse from there.

We did proceed to get a few noise complaints (this went on until 1am) and I kept turning it down just for it to be turned back up by T every time. This is despite the fact that everyone knew about the complaints, and HE DOESN’T EVEN LIVE HERE!! Now the speaker is just sitting in my living room, taking up space and reminding me of how annoyed I am at him for disturbing my neighbours. I don’t know if I should ban the speaker from my house or not, would that be overreacting?

It’s clear that T has no regard for anyone or anything except for his own ego.

To keep turning the music back up, even when other people were getting upset, shows what a thoughtless guy he really is.

His speaker should be back home with him, not in their living room as some sort of weird trophy.

Let’s see what folks on Reddit made of this.

This person thought she was totally justified for banning the speaker.

While others thought that his property had no right to be in their apartment.

Meanwhile, this Redditor thought of the perfect way to get him to remove it.

There’s no two ways about it: the roommate’s boyfriend is not a good guy.

And it’s bad enough that the roommates are having to endure his presence, without his massive speaker taking up space in their home too.

It needs to go.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.