Supervisor Tells Customer There Are Four Open Cashiers Ready To Help Him, But He Refuses To Move And Demands She Check Him Out Instead

Some customers will go out of their way to make things harder for everyone, even when the solution is right in front of them.

What would you do if you were helping a line of customers at the returns desk when someone walked up with a purchase and refused to move? Would you just check them out quickly? Or would you explain why you can’t do that and tell him to choose a register?

In the following story, one merchandiser recalls a story about this very situation. Here’s how it all played out.

There are four cashiers to check you out… I am a merchandiser for a store, and I do get to know the employees well, as I used to be an associate here. One of the cash supervisors hit me with this one today, about her Saturday customer. So V is the cash supervisor, and she was working the returns desk. With three customers in line, a man walks up beside them with a big item in his cart. She asks him if he has a return, to which he retorts that he was making a purchase. So V informs him that on the other side of the counter, four cashiers were set up to cash him out, and that she had a line-up and would be quite some time (some of these customers were arranging for a delivery/exchange).

When he finally moved, he was still staring at her.

He flat-out refused to move. He demanded that she cash him out, while she pleaded and reasoned with him to go to one of the four empty cashiers on the other side. Then, after much arguing, he says that if she wants him to cash out over there, she can push his cart over herself. Then he demands the supervisor.

That request got him nowhere.

She says, “I am the supervisor.” To which he squabbles, calling it unacceptable, and finally relents, going over to cash 1 for his checkout. The entire time, he glared at her, still busy until the moment he left. Why do people think this is okay?!?!????!! Appalling behaviour!!!

Wow! What an entitled-sounding man.

Let’s see how the readers over at Reddit feel about customers like this.

This person saw a woman try to use a closed register.

That must’ve been lowkey embarrassing.

This could be true.

According to this comment, some people do that on purpose.

That serves him right.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.