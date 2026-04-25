Teen Suggested Her Sibling Order A Smaller Dessert After She Couldn’t Finish Her Meal, But Her Sister Accused Her Of Fat Shaming And Ordered The Bigger One Out Of Spite

Sibling dynamics have a way of escalating over the most unexpected things, especially at the dinner table.

When a teen suggested her sibling consider the smaller dessert option after she had barely touched her food, her sibling took the comment as a personal attack.

Things only escalated from there.

Keep reading for the full story.

AIO for getting mad at my sibling and my parents for letting my sibling copy my order word for word just for the sibling to not finish it So on January 10th, my family and I met up and went to this amazing restaurant — 1,000,000/10 service. My sibling had ordered a meal they weren’t advised to get because they wanted one of the larger sundaes for dessert. My parents wanted them to not waste good food by only eating a small portion of it — if that makes sense.

She, on the other hand, had smartly thought ahead.

I had ordered a small meal because I wanted one of the largest sundaes for dessert, which I had been really looking forward to. My friends had recommended it and I was genuinely excited about it. I finished my small meal while my sibling ate about a third of theirs — because they were talking and drinking and not actually eating. I ended up asking if they wanted their version of the sundae from the kids’ menu, since it’s smaller but still the same taste either way.

That’s when the drama really started.

They said, and I quote, “Why are you telling me what to order? Do you think I’m fat?” WHEN DID I SAY THAT? She is actually a perfectly healthy weight for her age! Anyway, our main meal dishes had been cleared and the waitress — who was super nice and helpful — came over and asked what we wanted for dessert.

Her sibling promptly copies her, which makes her even more mad.

I gave my order, and my sister very rudely interrupted the waitress — who honestly deserved a medal for her patience — and said, “I WANT WHAT SHE’S ORDERING,” pointing directly at me. I mentioned that it was pretty big and that I thought she was ordering the kids’ sundae, which is what she had said before.

The two continue to squabble.

She then had the audacity to say, “Well, you fat-shamed me and made fun of me for not finishing my meal, so I might as well.” WHEN DID I DO ANY OF THAT?! I politely mentioned it — I did not make fun of her! My parents gave me the “shut up” look and everyone else ordered.

So she shares her disapproval with her parents, who seem to take her sibling’s side.

When the waitress walked away, I said, “If she’s not going to finish it, it’s your money that you’re wasting!” My mom said, “Well, when she finishes it, you will pay me back!” Then I said, “If she couldn’t finish her small main meal, how do you expect her to finish the sundae?” She then became her petty, bratty self and went over and hugged my mom while fake crying.

Then her prediction for her sibling came true.

Fast forward to me finishing the sundae — IT WAS THE BEST THING I HAVE EVER EATEN, I SWEAR. I watched her eat only about 5 spoonfuls of hers, despite saying she would finish it all. My parents then said they were proving to her that she needs to learn to be reasonable — blah blah blah.

This leaves her feeling slighted by her parents.

BUT THEY DIDN’T APOLOGIZE TO ME?! When I say I almost broke the sundae glass, I mean it. It has been over 24 hours and they still haven’t apologized. Anyway — am I overreacting?

Well this all escalated fast.

What did Reddit have to say?

This user chalks it all up to a petty sibling rivalry.

Not her money, not her problem.

This all sounds like a massive overreaction.

Parenting is for parents, not siblings.

Maybe next time, both of these siblings should just mind their own business.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.