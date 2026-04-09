Teen Watched Her Mother Walk Off With Her Easter Sweets At A Family Gathering, So When She Reclaimed Them The Next Day, Her Mom Lost It On Her

Easter candy has a way of disappearing fast, but usually not straight into a parent’s room without asking.

When a teen’s mother helped herself to her daughter’s entire jar of sweets during a family gathering and the teen simply took it back the next day, what followed was an explosive argument that could have been avoided altogether.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITAH for eating my own Easter candy I am 17, and all the adults are over 50. So over Easter, we had a braai, I baked a cake, and my father and grandparents brought me some Easter goodies — some gummies and chocolate.

Things got a little rowdy.

During the braai on Saturday, all the adults got really drunk (I don’t and never will drink), and of course, we were eating all the sweets and chocolate. My mother decided she was going to bed early, and she took my entire jar of sweets — I didn’t notice until the next day.

But when she took the jar back, her mother had a very extreme reaction.

So in the morning, I saw my jar of sweets on the table, so without thinking much of it, I took it and went to my room to munch and watch some YouTube while I recovered from the previous night. My mother came in with a rage, insulting me for eating my own sweets, commenting on my weight, and complaining about how I took the jar.

She begins questioning if she’s really in the wrong for eating something that was rightfully hers.

To me, this is not that big of a deal — I would’ve shared today if she had asked. I shared yesterday, and the sweets were already stated as mine. I feel bad now. I don’t think I’m the AH, but she is hungover and upset, and I did take it without asking, and I said sorry a few times. AITA?

This isn’t the way adults should be behaving.

What did Reddit think?

It seems very clear to this commenter where the blame lies.

There are clearly much bigger issues at play here.

A simple jar of Easter candy is not worth screaming about like this.

This commenter has a word of advice to the mother.

It’s hard when things don’t go like you planned!

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.