Teenage Boy Got Upset After His Younger Brother Threw Trash Onto His Desk As A Joke, So He Confronted And Educated Him About What A Humor Should Be

Not all jokes are funny to everyone.

In this story, a teenage boy was having a conversation with his younger brother.

When his brother jokingly threw trash onto his desk, he got upset.

His brother insisted it was “just a joke” and was harmless, leaving him unsure if he overreacted.

Let’s take a closer look!

AITA for getting mad at my brother over a “joke” I (16M) was sitting down at my desk. My brother (14M) started a conversation with me. He was talking to me, and I was looking at him as he spoke. While I was looking away from my desk, he threw a piece of trash onto it. It rolled behind the desk. I asked him why he did that. He said it was just a joke.

This teenage boy found it rude.

I became a bit upset by that. I did not find it funny. I found it rude. I got mad at him. I scolded him a bit for it. I asked him how he would feel if I threw trash at his desk. He responded, “I wouldn’t care if it was in a joking manner.” I told him that jokes are supposed to be funny and not outright rude.

Now, he’s wondering if he was in the wrong to react that way.

He does not seem to understand that it upset me. Now, I do not know who is in the wrong. To be fair, I do not even know if it was a joke. I do not tend to get most jokes in the first place. So, with all that being said, AITA?

Let’s see how others reacted to this story.

Younger siblings exist to annoy older siblings, says this one.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

This person makes a valid point.

Here’s a similar remark.

Finally, short and simple.

Jokes are meant to be funny, not rude.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.