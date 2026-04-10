Teenage Boy Grew Up Without Textbooks And Relied On Shared PC To Study, So He Snapped At His Parents When They Criticized Him For Too Much Screen Time

Unequal treatment at home can build frustration over time.

The following story involves a teenage boy who relied on digital materials and a shared PC for studying.

But when his dad claimed to use his PC and his mom accused him of too much screen time, conflicts started.

Read the full story below for all the details.

AITAH for blowing up at my parents over a shared PC and years of unequal treatment? I am 17m. Growing up, I almost never had physical textbooks in primary or secondary school. I was constantly told to “make a list” of what I needed. There were promises they would be bought later. They rarely were.

This teenage boy relied heavily on digital materials to study.

Meanwhile, my sibling always had a full set of textbooks as far as I can remember. That was just academically. Because of that, I had to rely heavily on PDFs and digital materials to study.

He mostly used their shared PC for studying.

My sibling and I shared a PC. So most of my studying happened there. This led to a lot of screen time. It was not for gaming or social media. It was literally how I accessed my schoolwork. At some point, the PC started malfunctioning. No one else did anything about it. So, I opened it up and fixed it myself.

Now, his father has decided to use the same PC.

After that, I felt like I had more of a claim to using it. This was especially because all my school documents and projects were stored on it. My father later decided he wanted to use that same PC. He already shares another computer with my mother.

His parents started scolding him about it.

This caused conflict. Him using it interfered with my studying. It also risked my files. On top of that, my mother started complaining that I had “too much screen time.” The screen time was directly caused by me not having textbooks in the first place.

He finally reached his limit and snapped at them.

Eventually, I snapped and got angry about the situation. It was not just about the PC. It was about years of unequal treatment and broken promises. I felt like my efforts to compensate for missing resources were being criticized instead of supported. So, AITAH for losing my temper at my parents over this?

Let’s check out the comments of other people on this story.

Short and straightforward.

This person has several questions.

This user shares their honest opinion.

Finally, this one offers some advice.

Looks like it’s not only the PC that crashed, but also the patience and understanding.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.