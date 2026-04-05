Teenage Boy’s Parents Told Him He Would Have To Pay Half Of All The Vehicle Related Expenses, So He Told Them He Wasn’t Going To Buy A Car

It is always exciting when a kid gets his driver’s license, and it can also be very convenient for the whole family to have another driver.

What would you do if your parents said that you had to pay for half of your own car and other expenses for the vehicle, even though they would also be making you help out with running errands?

That is what happened to the kid in this story, so he told his parents that he wasn’t going to get a car and that he would keep taking his bike.

Keep reading to see how his parents reacted to this unexpected decision.

My parents told me I’d have to pay for half of my car, insurance, and gas When I was about to get my driver’s license (in the states) my parents sat me down and told me that when I got my license they were going to expect me to pay for half of my car related expenses (the car, insurance, and gas specifically).

What is important to know here is that I knew how excited they were for me to get my license. Both of my parents were working at this time and the idea of me being able to run quick errands for them or pick up my younger sister from school or her clubs or sports events was really appealing to them.

Getting a car is a big decision, and not something to rush into.

So, I thought about it and then told them that I’d be getting my license and then I would be choosing to not have my own car. Since I was very involved in a lot of sports I didn’t have time for a job for most of the year so I’d just stick to riding my bike to where I needed to go.

It will be inconvenient for everyone.

They definitely didn’t anticipate this and knew I was serious right away. After all, the default up until then had been that I’d cycle to and from where I needed to go unless I arranged for other rides.

I don’t remember how long they tried to wait me out, but I think it was later that day when they came back and told me they’d buy a car (a crappy one) and pay for the expenses (with a few reasonable stipulations).

He forced his parents to think this through. They realized it would be better for everyone if he had a car, but they also realized he couldn’t afford to do it on his own quite yet.

Read on to see what the people in the comments have to say about it.

Wow, that really backfired.

If you can make it work, this isn’t a bad deal.

I wouldn’t have wanted a car like this either.

Things were a lot cheaper back then.

This seems reasonable.

He called his parents bluff and got a car out of the deal.

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.