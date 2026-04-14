Teenage Girl Welcomed A New Student Into Her Friend Group, But She Got Kicked Out Of The Group Chat After Questioning The Girl’s Behavior

Friend groups can become difficult when someone new comes in.

The following story involves a teenager who welcomed a new student at school.

But soon, she felt uncomfortable with the new girl’s constant trash-talking.

While others laughed along, she questioned the behavior and shared her concerns with a friend.

Read the full story below for all the details.

AITA for muting the group chat because of a new friend? I (16F) have had the same group of friends since Year 7. I am in Year 11 now. Recently, this new girl joined our school. I offered to be her buddy and show her around. She was nice at first and sat with my group.

This teenage girl noticed that the new girl was saying bad things about everyone.

Even within being here for only a week, she is trash-talking literally everyone. The worst part is all my friends just laugh along with her. I cannot tell if I am overreacting for thinking she is being mean. Our other friend added her to our group chat.

She decided to mute the group chat.

It is only getting worse. So I muted it for a while and thought about the situation. I told another friend that I think she has bad vibes. I said I did not like having someone new in our friend group. Maybe I was just jealous she was getting along with my friends so well.

She had been kicked out of the group chat.

I was going to unmute it. But when I came back, I saw that I had been kicked out of the group chat. It is the weekend now. Literally, none of my friends have reached out about it. I have not been added back. I do not even know who kicked me out in the first place. I feel like the friend I told informed everyone else.

Now, she’s wondering if she was wrong to judge the new girl.

Am I the jerk for making assumptions about the person she is? I made them just because she has said some mean things about other people that I thought were strange. All my other friends treat her normally. Maybe I have been quick to judge.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

You need better friends, says this one.

This user makes a valid point.

Here’s another honest opinion.

This person chimes in.

Finally, short and simple.

Sometimes, spotting red flags gets you kicked out… instead of the problem.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.