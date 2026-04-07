Teenager Refused To Treat His Father’s Ex’s Kids As His Siblings, So The Crazy Ex Threatened To Cut His Grandparents Off From Their Own Grandchild

Absent parents have a way of creating problems they never stick around to solve.

When a teenager was approached by his philandering father’s pregnant ex asking him to commit to a role in her children’s lives, he firmly and unapologetically decline.

But when she decided to put his grandparents on the spot, he knew he needed to get as far away from her as possible.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITAH for not promising to be in the life of my unborn half sibling after my bio father cheated on the mother? I (17m) don’t live with my bio father. I’ve seen him 5 times in the last 10 years. I live with my grandparents/his parents. My mom’s passed and he’s a mess.

His father has some pretty bad habits.

He cheats on everyone he’s with. He cheated on my mom, then on the woman he cheated on my mom with, then on the next woman he dated and the next.

For this reason, he feels glad to have cut ties with him.

My uncle keeps track and has told me about this stuff and warned me not to be anything like my bio father. I don’t want to be. I don’t have any relationship with him and I feel like I’m better off because of that.

So when his father welcomed another woman into his life, she met the very same fate.

My bio father was dating this one woman for 5 years or something. I met her three times. She already had kids with someone else. She told my grandparents she was pregnant 6 months ago and now they’re broken up because he cheated on her. He apparently got this other woman pregnant too, but that’s not like confirmed confirmed.

Little did he know, this woman had grown attached to him.

After they broke up, this woman acted like I had been a major part of her and her kids’ lives. She said she didn’t want them to lose anyone else important and asked me to still be in their lives. She also wanted me to promise to be in the baby’s life. I told her I wouldn’t promise that and I wasn’t going to be in their lives in any way.

She then gets the teen’s grandparents involved.

She talked to my grandparents and said if they don’t make me be in the baby’s life, then they can’t be. So if they want to know their newest grandchild, they better make sure the kid they raised knows to embrace biological siblings. She said otherwise she doesn’t feel like they were a good influence on me.

Luckily, though, his grandparents take his side.

My grandparents refused to make me have a relationship I already said I don’t want. The woman is saying how bad we are as a family and she told me they better hope they don’t really want to know their youngest grandchild. I don’t think she’s a very good person. But do I suck for not making the promise even just for my grandparents?

Close familial bonds are something you just can’t force.

What did Reddit have to say?

This commenter thinks these grandparents deserve a lot of credit here.

This woman doesn’t seem to be the best judge of character.

When dramatic people try to make trouble, sometimes it’s better to just cut them off.

It’s not good to surround yourself with people like this.

You don’t get to weaponize your pregnancy to force a relationship that was never there to begin with.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.