Teenager Was Told By Her Stepdad She Had No College Fund, So She Considered Reaching Out To Her Wealthy Biological Father Who Didn’t Even Know She Existed

Growing up as an affair baby means starting life already caught in someone else’s mess.

When one teenager was told by her stepdad that her college fund didn’t exist because she wasn’t his daughter and “wasn’t his problem,” she started wondering if her biological father — a wealthy lawyer — might feel differently.

Keep reading for the full story.

WIBTAH if I reach out to my biological father and ask for help with college? I (17F) am an affair baby. My biological father was an older man who was already married with a couple of kids. He knows about me, and I’ve seen him a couple of times before I moved away with mom to a different state when I was 7, after she married my stepdad.

She never really felt super close with her stepdad.

My stepdad wasn’t really abusive, but he never cared about me either. He had a daughter 2 years older than me, and he has two kids with mom. Mom doesn’t work and has always been a stay-at-home mom since he has a good job and makes good money.

So as she begins to examine her options for college, she comes up with an idea.

My stepsister is in college now, which he’s paying for. I’ve started looking at colleges for a while and I’m thinking of going to medical school. I asked him the other day if he has a college fund for me as well, since I’ve heard him talking about saving for the kids. He said no, and that I’m not his daughter and not his responsibility.

She knows she’s going to have trouble getting help from anywhere else.

Mom doesn’t work so she can’t help me, and she says he’s the one bringing in the money and won’t force him to pay for me. She basically told me to suck it.

However, she knows someone else who does have the money.

I haven’t really had any contact with my biological dad because his family doesn’t know about me. But he’s a huge lawyer and he’s very rich. I’ve been keeping tabs on his life on his Facebook and he’s been doing well.

She claims she wants to reach out for other reasons too.

Honestly, aside from the money, I really want to get to know him and have a relationship with him because he seems nice, but I’m just shy and awkward. WIBTA if I reach out to him and ask for a relationship with him and possibly a college fund?

She can always ask, but she might not like the answer she receives.

What did Reddit think?

This user wonders about potential child support.

Luckily, there are often financial support options for many colleges.

A lawsuit would be a long shot, but it could be worth it.

This user doesn’t think highly of the parental figures in this teen’s life.

At some point, reaching out to a stranger who shares your DNA starts to sound a whole lot less crazy than it did before.

It’s hard to figure out your future with no support.

If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.