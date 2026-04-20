Teen’s Parents Try To Turn Her Birthday Party Into A Gender Reveal For Her New Sibling, And They Get Mad When She Won’t Just Go Along With It

Some things in life just shouldn’t be a combo deal — a birthday party is one of them.

The following story comes from a teen who’s about to turn 17 — and about to become a big sibling.

So when her parents suggested they combine her birthday party with a gender reveal, things got a bit dramatic.

Keep reading for the full story.

AIO? I’m upset that my parents planned my birthday along with my unborn sibling’s gender reveal I’m an only child for now, and I’m turning 17 this June. My mom is currently 6 months pregnant, which will be my younger sibling.

So soon her parents approached her with an upsetting idea.

Both of my parents want to celebrate my birthday at the same time as the gender reveal for the baby. I said no, and they got angry at me.

Now her parents are full-on gaslighting her.

They even called me selfish just because I didn’t want to celebrate the gender reveal with my birthday. They didn’t even ask me if I was okay with it. I understand that they’re excited about the baby, and I’m happy too.

But she feels this is a clear violation of her boundaries.

But my birthday means a lot to me, and it feels like I’m being asked to share it in a way that makes it less about me. So now, I’m asking for advice, and I also want to hear the point of view of adults and parents — am I really being selfish? Are my feelings valid?

It says a lot that these parents jumped right to guilt-tripping and gaslighting instead of hearing her out.

What did Reddit have to say?

This user agrees that she’s entitled to her own celebration.

This user finds the whole concept of a gender reveal a little frivolous.

Maybe the whole idea is just plain childish.

A fellow parent chimes in.

Wanting your birthday to just be your birthday isn’t selfish — it’s literally the bare minimum.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.