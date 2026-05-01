Tenant Got Tired Of A Neighbor’s Dog Charging At Her Rescue Pup, So She Finally Spoke Up

Controlling your dog in a shared apartment building is basic etiquette, but not everyone gets the memo.

A tenant with a small rescue dog spent three months watching her neighbor let her large dog charge and corner her pup with a repeated “sorry, he just wants to play.”

But when the tenant started ignoring her meaningless apologies, things got real tense.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for ignoring my neighbor’s apology when her dog rushed into the elevator? I have a small sweet rescue dog I got 3 months ago. I live in a large apartment building. Lots of other dog owners, all good. I’m always polite, always control my dog, no issues with anyone.

But that was before she met the problem neighbor.

The first week I got her, this neighbor on my floor was walking toward the elevator area while I waited. Her dog growled and rushed up to my dog. Big dog, at least 80 lbs.

The interaction starts off innocent enouhg.

My dog was very shy then and backed away. The woman said “Sorry! He just wants to play.” I said “It’s ok, my dog is shy as she’s a rescue and just got her.” No response to that.

She then does nothing to change her behavior.

Over the past three months this happens every time I see this dog, once every week or two. Not keeping it leashed close enough to her. I started ignoring the repeated apologies.

This owner’s rescue dog had never quite gotten used to seeing this dog.

My dog has gotten quite comfortable and confident and is well adjusted to the super busy area I live in, but she’s still much more afraid of large dogs than smaller ones and is afraid when they run up to her or lunge at her. Of course! I hadn’t thought much more about this until today. I was in the elevator riding up to my floor after taking my dog for a walk.

Then it happens yet again.

I’m startled as soon as the door opens on my floor. This same dog immediately rushes into the elevator vocalizing, cornering my dog, and the owner isn’t holding the leash. She’s struggling holding a large piece of wood.

The owner decides to try and save face.

She does apologize, and I don’t say anything. I am groggy and trying to assess the situation and make sure my dog’s OK and intervene if need be. Fortunately she was fine and she wasn’t very distressed by the situation after a couple seconds. I focused on getting out of the elevator and walking back to my apartment.

This doesn’t prevent the neighbor from firing back a rude comment.

As I turn the corner, she yells “Well you don’t have to be rude about it!” I’m pretty shocked at the audacity and yell back “I didn’t do anything.” AITA for not acknowledging her in this situation?

There’s a difference between a one-time mistake and a three-month pattern

What did Reddit have to say?

It’s high time this neighbor realizes her actions have consequences.

This user agrees a report should be made as soon as possible.

When a “sorry” comes without action, it just becomes an empty word.

This user wonders if the neighbor was just projecting.

If this neighbor was actually sorry, she’d do something to change her behavior.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.