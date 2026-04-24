Their Sister’s Boyfriend Is Constantly Invading Their Personal Space, And They’re At Their Wits End About It

Everyone knows three’s a crowd- especially in a one-bedroom apartment.

How would you handle your sister’s partner essentially claiming free reign over your apartment. One person recently aired their grievances about their situation like this to Reddit. Here are the details.

AITA because I don’t want to bathe while guests are over?

I have a set bathing routine going back 10+ years, before my sister moved back home.

I shower in the evening on Sunday, Tuesday, and Thursday.

I am disabled, it is not feasible to shower every day, so please be kind.

And that’s a totally valid reason.

My sister has been dating the same person for about 5 years now.

I have no problems with him personally.

What I am frustrated with is that she invites him into our 1-bathroom apartment at any time without letting anyone know.

That’s certainly a pattern that would get frustrating.

He’s here 4 or more days a week.

He simply walks in without knocking or announcing his arrival.

And she never, ever, EVER goes to his place.

Hmm seems like that guy could be hiding something.

We all work full time jobs, we can’t see our significant others at all times.

But how is it fair that I can’t bathe in my own home without wondering if someone who does not live here is going to be less than 5 feet away?

We live in a small apartment!

It’s a little thing, but it’s not totally off-base.

My bedroom and my sister’s bedroom are in the same tiny hallway as the bathroom.

I’ve tried bathing later in the evening, after 8 pm.

I’ve tried bathing earlier, when I get home from work at 5:30 pm.

She’s really doing everything to avoid this guy.

I’ve tried bathing on different days.

He’s never here at the same time so it’s a total crapshoot.

Whenever I bring up the subject, she immediately gets defensive.

As most people would in that situation.

I’ve tried bringing it up to our mother but she doesn’t care – she thinks it’s weird I care if he’s here.

Is it really so strange??

Yikes, that’s uncomfortable, but sounds like it’s missing some context. Let’s see how the Reddit comments weighed in.

Unsurprisingly, not a ton of sympathy was found.



Though a few people understood some aspects of the situation.



One person shared their own valid experience.



Another tried to put things into perspective.



Ultimately, compromise was the most suggested solution.



They have to learn to wash that man right out of their hair.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.