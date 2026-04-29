This HR Rep Thought No One Could Hear Her Mocking Applicants, But She’s In For A Big Surprise

Everyone is entitled to let off a little steam at work, but you can’t get too careless about it.

What would you do if you heard an HR rep outwardly breaking the standards of their job? One person recently shared a wild story about this with Reddit. Here’s what went down.

I think I overheard an HR person making fun of job applicants in public

I was getting coffee around 3PM on Tuesday, and I couldn’t help but overhear the woman at the table next to me.

She was loudly complaining to her friend while flipping through CVs, then she mimicked a whiny voice and said sarcastically: “Umm, I just wanted to follow up on my application…”.

Yikes, this lady has a nasty attitude.

Her friend laughed.

She continued: “Nope. Unacceptable. If you can’t take a hint, that’s an immediate rejection for me”.

Are applicants supposed to read minds now?

It’s so strange that someone goes through the trouble of perfecting their CV, writing a cover letter, and maybe even doing a screening call, only to be treated this way for just wanting a simple update.

And the fact that she’s sitting drinking coffee in the middle of the day makes me doubt she’s as swamped as she claims to be when she ghosts people and doesn’t reply.

This is most likely the case with most of these hacks. Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this wild story.

Unfortunately, most comments weren’t surprised.



Others pointed out the bigger picture.



One person shared some degree of empathy.



Another shared a wild parallel.



Ultimately, the comments were left on a dismal note.



You should be careful who you vent to.

If you liked that story, check out this post about an oblivious CEO who tells a web developer to “act his wage”… and it results in 30% of the workforce being laid off.