Three Customers Tried To Get A Company Boss’s Phone Number, But A Worker Refused To Budge And Wouldn’t Give It To Them

Some customers are so entitled that they foolishly believe the world revolves around them and that they can have access to whoever they want, whenever they want…

But things don’t really work that way!

In this story, a worker talked about a family of customers who all sound like they need to get some in-depth therapy.

Check out what they had to say.

Customers tried 3 times to get my boss’s personal number. “I had a woman come in and ask for my boss. He wasn’t there that day so I told her to come back tomorrow. She asks if I could call him and I tell her “he’s busy dealing with personal matters so I won’t be calling.”

This was getting interesting…

So she left and returns with her mother asking for his personal number. I informed the mother that my boss was not in today and that I am not giving them his personal number nor am I going to call him. I had to tell her this 3 times before she left. Not a minute later a tall guy comes in and walks right up to me trying to intimidate me claiming to have “business that involves lots of money and he needs my boss’s number” at this point I look out the window and see a car with the first woman and her mother looking at me.

They were done dealing with these folks.

And so I drop the “customer service” voice and tell him “if it’s that important then you will have to come tomorrow when my boss is in because he would rather talk about this in person”. He responds with “I don’t have a ride for tomorrow” so I told him “come back some point this week because nobody is getting my boss’s number”. Finally he leaves and I think it’s over, after 15 minutes I go for my break and they are still sitting in their car waiting (I’m guessing they thought I was lying about him not being there), so I locked the door behind me and they get the message that they are not talking to him today and they leave.”

And this is what viewers had to say.

This person weighed in.

Another individual has been there.

This Reddit user shared a story.

This person spoke up.

And another individual weighed in.

These customers sound like lunatics!

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.