Truck Stop Employee Called The Police On A Shoplifter Stealing Beer During A Night Shift, But When Officers Ran The Cashier’s ID, They Found An Outstanding Warrant And Arrested Him

Sometimes, real life can be more entertaining than fiction.

Imagine a coworker of yours thought they were doing the right thing by calling the police on a shoplifter, but while the criminal gets away, the coworker is arrested on an outstanding warrant. Would you go bail him out in the middle of the night?

In the following story, one gas station attendant experiences this exact scenario. Here’s the full scoop.

Unlucky cashier gets arrested I used to work retail at a 24-hour truck stop. It was always fairly busy, since we were also beside two trailer parks and sold beer all night. Plus, you could smoke cigs inside, and there was free cable too, so they fought over the remote. Usually, it was the same crowd, those who buy beef jerky with food stamps and all that. Anyway, I worked 3rd shift, and had to run a shoplifter out every now and then. No big deal, and it was usually for stealing fountain drinks. I never called the cops, just shamed them, ‘banned’ them, and all that.

The other employee had no idea what he was getting himself into.

Well, I was off one night, and a new guy was working with someone from another shift who didn’t really know how different 3rd shift was. Anyway, someone happened to be shoplifting. There was a guy stuffing 40 oz beers in his pants. I’d probably call cops for that too, so he did. The cops showed up, but the shoplifter somehow got away. The police hung out a few minutes and asked for the cashier’s ID for the report, I guess. Well, come to find out, they have an outstanding warrant for an unpaid fine. I get a call at 4 am and go and bail him out.

Wow! That was some turn of events.

Let’s see what the people over at Reddit think about it.

For this reader, it’s hard to pay bills when you don’t make much money.

Here’s someone with questions.

This reader does not seem impressed.

Yes, it was.

Bet he didn’t see that coming.

Thought that was satisfying? Check out what this employee did when their manager refused to pay for their time while they were traveling for business.