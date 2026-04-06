Two Brothers Repair Their Neighbor’s Shed, But They Accidentally Seal Up Their Exit And Have No Way To Get Out

Imagine damaging a shed and working to repair it with your brother. What would you do if your brother accidentally sealed up the only exit leaving you with no way to escape?

In this story, two teenage brothers are in this exact situation. The older brother is really freaking out, but he’s wondering if he overreacted a bit too much.

Let’s read all about it.

AITA for getting REALLY mad that my brother forgot to construct an important part of the shed we were building? I (17M) and my brother (16M) were working on a project in our backyard and accidentally damaged our neighbor’s shed. Probably rightfully so, our parents made us repair all of the damages before we were allowed out (our town centers are open here again and we were going to meet some friends tonight). As I was working on the lining of the shed, my brother was supposed to be working on the opposite side. We did our work in silence before I needed to go back to our house for an extra tool.

Uh-oh!

I’m now writing this on my phone because we literally… cannot get out. My brother forgot to carve out space for an exit. Well – let me clarify. He carved out the space after we were already inside and he secured the fourth wall shut. I didn’t exactly think I had to babysit him, but the man just… forgot.

They have no way to get out!

Now, the tool needed to actually create the exit is outside of the shed, and all we have to call for help is a small window that neither of us can fit out of. My parents aren’t answering their phones – my dad has a huge meteorologist gig with this upcoming storm – and our sister is refusing to help us out of spite. So, naturally, I kinda… freaked out. A little.

He realizes he overreacted.

I yelled at him/said some choice words. My brother is saying I shouldn’t have yelled at him because it was an honest mistake, and I guess all the time stuck in here is making me feel guilty. We do still have our phones, and it’s not like we’ll need to eat a squirrel or anything to survive before someone finds us. AITA for overreacting?

Surely their parents will realize where they are and let them out at some point. I can understand why he’s so mad at his brother though.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This is funny.

But one person thinks they seriously should call 911.

They’ll laugh about it later.

Another person thinks the situation is really funny.

It’s okay to freak out when you’re trapped.

I hope someone lets them out soon!

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.