Uncomfortable Mother-In-Law Asked Couple To Lock Up Their Big Dog Whenever She Comes To Visit, But This Husband Vehemently Refused

Dogs are practically part of the family.

This man and his family recently got a new dog, but his MIL is uncomfortable around big dogs. When she asked them to lock the dog up when she comes to visit, this man refused because he thinks it’s unfair.

Read the full story below.

AITA For Refusing To Lock Up My Dog I already have a smaller dog and recently got a puppy that will grow into a medium-sized dog. When my wife told my MIL, she said that she does not feel comfortable with bigger dogs and asked my wife what we would be doing with the puppy when she comes over. I told her, “Nothing, since the dog lives here, not her.” Now, my MIL practically lives with us part-time (an issue by itself). Whenever she comes over, she winds up staying for two weeks. I wouldn’t make a big deal about putting the dog away if she stayed for a night or a weekend once in a while. But the fact that she stays over for an extended period of time every month makes putting the dog away a non-starter.

This man refused to accommodate his visiting MIL’s request.

My wife tried compromising by asking if we could put the dog away until it’s fully trained, but I told her, “Absolutely not.” We could put her in the basement, since it’s finished and big, but I told her I didn’t get a dog just to have it in the basement half the time. I also said it’s our house, so she can stay home if it’s an issue. My wife agrees but does not want to offend her mother. She said I should accommodate her mom since she’s alone and lost her husband last year, but I honestly don’t think it’s fair to the dog or us, especially since the other smaller dog will be with us. The kids are also going to lose out since they love being able to hang out with both dogs. AITA?

MIL’s a fully grown woman; she can adjust to a big dog.

Let’s read what other people have to say about this.

This one poses a valid point.

A sensible analogy.

Another user takes his side.

This person puts it plain and simple.

And lastly, another reader pipes up.

Your house, your rules.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.