Walmart Worker Told A Customer The Store Would Be Closed On Thanksgiving, And She Was Really Surprised By Their Reaction

If you work in retail, you probably already know this one, big fact…

You can’t please everyone!

And there’s always gonna be at least one customer who complains on any given day.

In this story, a Walmart worker talked about a customer who got on their nerves for something that was out of their control.

Read on, and see what you think!

You’re upset because our store will be closed on Thanksgiving? Do people seriously lack minor planning skills, so they won’t have to make a mad dash to the Wonderful World of Walmart on Thanksgiving? Is it seriously that hard? Do you not have enough going on in your life?

You think Walmart should not only be open, but have a plethora of lines open for you to get your last-minute pecan pie?

Here’s an example of one conversation with a customer.

A woman asked me, “Is the store really gonna be closed Thursday?” “Yup.” “Oh, wow. Bummer.”

Really?

What?? Bummer? What’s a bummer is the fact that I only get Thursday off, as do most of the other people I work with. I don’t get to see my family. My family is four hours away, and I knew it wouldn’t be worth the hassle of even trying to get that time off because I was told basically, it’s not gonna happen.

They feel stuck in this job.

I don’t have a choice, I need the job, I need the money, I can’t call out, so I’m spending Thanksgiving with my husband (not that that’s a bad thing, I just don’t get to see other family) and then get up at the crack of dawn the next day for Black Friday. I don’t even think people who work O/N technically get Thanksgiving off. Their hours are different, so by the time people are sitting with their families and eating, they’re coming into work. Absolutely garbage.

Check out what folks had to say on Reddit.

This person spoke up.

Another reader shared their thoughts.

This Reddit user chimed in.

This individual shared their thoughts.

And this reader had a lot to say.

Jeez, talk about an entitled customer…

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.