Wife Made A Comment About Her Husband’s Suit “Standing Out” Next To The Groom’s, But Her Husband Threw A Fit Because Her Choice Of Words Could’ve Been Better

Sometimes, even the smallest of phrases could start a huge argument.

This woman spoke about how her husband’s suit stood out next to the groom’s. However, the husband and the groom did not take it as an innocent comment about the suits’ colors.

Read the full story below for all the details.

AITA for saying my husband stands out too much next to the groom, in the context of trying on suits before the wedding? My husband (let’s call him Bob) is going to be the best man for his friend (let’s call him Ted). Yesterday, Ted came over so my husband could try on suits to make sure they matched Ted’s suit. They went into the bedroom. The groom put on his suit, my husband put on the first suit, and then they both came out at the same time to ask my opinion. In this is the part, we’re disagreeing about what was actually said, but we’ll go with my husband’s retelling. He said I said, “Hmm… I’m not sure about this one… I think Bob stands out too much next to you.” Today, my husband brought this up and told me I shouldn’t have said he “stands out” next to the groom, especially when he’s paid all this money for this suit, and that he’s going to feel bad about it if I say his best man stands out more than him.

Her husband started an argument because of her poor choice of words.

I was so confused because I was clearly talking about the suits, given that was the whole point of this exercise. He tried on two more suits, which I then said looked more cohesive. I later even explained why those worked and the first one didn’t, because the second two suits fade behind the groom. My husband claims he was the one who switched the commenting to focus on the colour. Even if that is the case, from my perspective, I was always talking about the suits, and I am having a hard time understanding how it could be taken out of context. My husband is also unhappy that, because I used those words, that’s what Ted repeated to his fiancée when explaining why we thought “no” to the first suit, that I said, “Bob stands out too much next to me.” So, can you tell me, AITA?

And that’s why proper wording matters.

Let’s read what other people in the comments section have to say about this.

This one is taking her side.

Here’s a fair perspective.

Another user expresses their opinion.

This person is chiming in.

And here’s a theory.

What you say isn’t always what others hear.

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