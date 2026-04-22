Woman Agreed To Be A Bridesmaid In Her Friend’s Wedding, But She Was Shocked When Groomsmen Planned To Wear Shorts And Flip Flops

Wedding outfits are usually chosen to match the occasion. What would you think if the dress code for men and women at a wedding was very different?

In this story, a woman agreed to be a bridesmaid in her friend’s wedding in Florida.

She was shocked to learn about the weird combinations of bridesmaids’ and groomsmen’s clothes.

Read the full story below to find out more…

Formal bridesmaids and informal groomsmen… I am a bridesmaid in my friend’s upcoming wedding. The wedding is in May in Florida. The bride is wearing an expensive wedding dress. It costs $1500+. The bridesmaids are all wearing formal, floor-length dresses. Each dress costs about $200. The bride is also requiring the bridesmaids to pay for hair and makeup. That costs $150 each.

Here’s what the groomsmen will be wearing…

The groom and groomsmen are a completely different story. They are going to be wearing button-up shirts, khaki shorts, and flip-flops. I know what you’re thinking. The answer is no. The wedding is not near a beach. It is not near any large body of water.

This woman thinks the difference in outfits would look weird in pictures.

I also feel like it will just look weird in pictures and during the ceremony. It seems like two completely different dress codes. They do not mesh together. I wish I would have known about the shorts and flip-flops before I bought my dress.

Let’s see how others reacted to this story on Reddit.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

This person would opt out of hair and makeup.

She should be covering it, says this person.

Here’s an honest opinion.

Finally, this person thinks it looks cringe.

In what world will formal, floor-length dresses match khaki shorts and flip-flops?

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