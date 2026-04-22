Woman Attended A Wedding Where The Groom’s Mother Requested “I Will Always Love You” For Their Dance, And She Witnessed The Most Awkward Moment

Wedding moments are supposed to be sweet and memorable.

The following story involves a woman who attended a wedding where the groom’s mother insisted on dancing with her son to “I Will Always Love You.”

When the song started, the emotional mother stared deeply into her son’s eyes and began tearing up.

She thought it was really awkward. Let’s take a closer look!

This was by far the worst Mother of the Groom moment I’ve ever seen at a wedding I was at a wedding. The mother of the groom requested “I Will Always Love You” as the song for the mother and son dance. The couple felt too guilty to tell her no. The groom’s parents had financially contributed to the wedding, so the couple agreed.

This woman thought the groom and his mother dancing to I Will Always Love You was really awkward.

It was the worst and most awkward wedding moment I have ever witnessed. When the song came on, I didn’t think it could get worse. But it did. The mother of the groom ended up staring into the groom’s eyes throughout the whole song. She was either on the verge of crying, or she was actually crying. It made the moment even more uncomfortable.

She assumed even other guests felt uncomfortable.

I’m pretty sure all the guests wanted to fade into the bushes. Homer Simpson meme style. It was painfully awkward. Everyone just had to sit there and watch.

Let’s check out the comments of other people on Reddit.

This user shares their personal thought.

This person gives their honest remark.

Lol. Short and funny.

Here’s another opinion.

Finally, this person chimes in, too.

Some wedding programs are too uncomfortable to remember.

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