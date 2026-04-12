Woman Declined A Friend’s Birthday Party Invitation Due To Prior Plans, So She Was Accused Of Not Caring About Their Friendship

True friends should understand your priorities.

In this story, a woman declined a friend’s invitation on their birthday because she already had plans that day.

Her friend got upset and accused her of being unreliable and not caring about their friendship.

Now, she’s confused if she really was the bad guy in this situation.

What do you think? Let’s take a closer look!

AITA friend upset I declined My friend invited me to a birthday party a few weeks ago. I had already committed to another event on the same day. I told them I couldn’t make it but wished them a happy birthday.

This woman’s friends were divided.

They got upset and accused me of not caring about our friendship. I tried explaining I already had plans. It was not personal. They said I always cancel things and that I am unreliable. Some mutual friends say I am overreacting for caring about my own schedule. Others say I am right because I communicated honestly.

Now, she’s wondering if she was in the wrong.

I feel bad because I don’t want to hurt them. I also feel frustrated because I shouldn’t have to cancel prior plans. Part of me thinks boundaries are important, while the other part wonders if I should have made more of an effort. I am unsure if I handled it poorly. Am I the jerk for prioritizing my prior commitment instead of attending their party?

Let’s read the responses of other people to this story.

This user makes some valid points.

This one shares their personal thoughts.

Here are some sensible remarks, too.

You don’t have to let it affect you, says this person.

Finally, short and simple.

You can’t be in two places at once.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.