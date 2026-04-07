Woman Doesn’t Want To Share A Cottage With Her Brother-In-Law On A Family Trip Due To Past Drama, But Her Husband Warns It Will Upset His Family Again

Family trips can be really stressful, especially when you don’t get along with a family member.

So, what would you do if you had a history of conflict with someone and might be expected to stay in the same space with them for over a week? Would you just deal with it for the sake of your family? Or would you speak up and refuse to bunk with them?

In the following story, one woman finds herself in this predicament with her brother-in-law. Here’s what’s going on.

WIBTA if I asked to live in a separate vacation cottage than my BIL My brother-in-law and I are very different people and do NOT get along. BIL expects people to glide around him and service him. We would visit my in-laws, and he would turn to his mother and say accusingly, “I have no more clean underwear.” When he goes on trips, his girlfriend has to pack for him. He was “massaging” another girl when his girlfriend was away…. I could write a book. While I have no illusion that his relationship with his mother and his girlfriend is not for me to judge, I admit that witnessing these events makes me not like him.

She just cannot fathom staying in the same house as him again.

Anyway, we have a giant family trip coming up. My MIL is planning it and has booked three cottages, each sleeping 4-7 people. I spent the night rolling back and forth, wishing that I could be chill enough to be okay living with him and his lovely girlfriend for 8 days. Alas, the stick up my *** is so far up there that I cannot get it out.

Her husband wants her to drop it.

I brought this up to my husband (together 18 years), and he is clearly upset (he loves his brother). And he tried to level with me about how this will hurt his family when they hear, yet again, that I don’t like BIL. I tried to remind him that every time we lived together before, there was ALWAYS drama. So now he thinks that both options are bad (asking my MIL to keep us in separate houses, or we end up together and there is drama). There is a chance we won’t be assigned together, too. AITA?

Eek! It’s easy to see why she feels like this, but it’s probably best not to cause drama.

Let’s check out how the readers over at Reddit think she should handle it.

This reader has a lot of questions.

According to this comment, her husband is in the wrong.

For this reader, family vacations are not vacations at all.

This reader thinks it’s best to approach the MIL in a very specific way.

She should speak up, but be very careful with her wording to avoid further issues.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.