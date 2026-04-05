Woman Drove Her Younger Sister Who Was Sneaking Out To A Brunch With Friends, But Their Parents Found Out And Accused Her Of Breaking Their Rules

Family rules can sometimes clash with growing independence.

The following story involves a woman who drove her younger sister to a diner.

Only to realize she was sneaking out without their parents’ permission.

She chose not to interfere, but when their parents found out, they both got into trouble.

Read the full story below to find out more.

AITA for being my little sister’s “getaway car”? I (24F) have a younger sister, “Marisa” (13F). She is at that age where she is starting to mature and turning into a social butterfly. Our parents hate it.

This woman’s parents wouldn’t let her sister go out without adult supervision.

We live in a small town with a low crime rate. But they are afraid of “pack mentality.” They think she will make stupid decisions if she is out with a group of kids in public. They do not want her without adult supervision.

Her sister asked her to drive her to a brunch with friends.

Marisa recently texted me. She asked me if I could drive her to the diner. It was mid-morning. She was going to brunch with friends. Apparently, 13-year-olds love brunch. Who knew?

She said yes and later found out her sister was actually sneaking out.

I said yes. When I picked her up, it became very apparent that she was sneaking out. I did not say a word about it. I drove her to the diner. I stayed close by. Then, I drove her back home.

Their parents caught Marisa sneaking back in.

She tried to sneak back in and got caught. They did not know she was gone. They only found out when they caught her. So naturally, when grilled about the situation, Marisa told our parents that I drove her.

They got mad at both of them.

They are livid that I was her “getaway driver.” They are also upset that I did not snitch on Marisa for sneaking out. I told them I would not have covered for her. I said that if they had asked me where she was, I would have told them.

Now, she’s wondering if she was wrong to chauffeur her sister.

They said I “went against their rules.” I told them that if they would let Marisa go out, this situation would not have happened in the first place. They told me I am not her parent and I do not get to make those decisions. AITA for being my little sister’s “getaway car driver”?

Let’s check out the comments of other people on this story.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s an honest opinion from this one.

Someone who worked with teens speaks up.

Your sister is lucky to have you, says this person.

Finally, this one makes sense, too.

If they were only more accommodating, she wouldn’t have to sneak out.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.