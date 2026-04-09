April 8, 2026 at 11:49 pm

Woman Enforced Gym Membership Rules At The Pool, So She Had To Stop A Member From Sneaking In Eight Guests Without Paying

by Heide Lazaro

An empty indoor swimming pool

Freepik/Reddit

Rules exist for a reason, especially at private facilities.

The following story is about an employee who works in a gym.

In the gym, you need to be a member to use the facility’s pool, but she witnessed non-members trying to use their pool without paying.

Read the full story below for all the details.

The Gym is not a Community Center

I recently started working at a gym.

The gym requires a membership to use the facility.

We are located next to a city park.

The park has a splash pad.

This employee witnesses how some people without membership demand to use the pool.

For whatever reason, people think they can come in and use our swimming pool without a membership.

The gym does not have day passes.

Gym members may bring a guest three times a year.

The guest must pay a small fee to use the facility.

A woman even tried to bring in eight guests.

Today, I had a woman try to bring in eight guests without paying.

I explained that no, you can only bring in one guest. There is also a fee.

Her: “But I do it all the time at X location.”

X location is the community center and pool that anyone can pay $10 to use for the day.

Let’s check out the comments of other people on Reddit.

This user makes a valid point.

Screenshot 2026 03 02 at 5.46.20 PM Woman Enforced Gym Membership Rules At The Pool, So She Had To Stop A Member From Sneaking In Eight Guests Without Paying

This person shares their personal thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 03 02 at 5.46.45 PM Woman Enforced Gym Membership Rules At The Pool, So She Had To Stop A Member From Sneaking In Eight Guests Without Paying

Here’s a good analogy.

Screenshot 2026 03 02 at 5.47.12 PM Woman Enforced Gym Membership Rules At The Pool, So She Had To Stop A Member From Sneaking In Eight Guests Without Paying

Finally, here’s a different perspective.

Screenshot 2026 03 02 at 5.47.25 PM Woman Enforced Gym Membership Rules At The Pool, So She Had To Stop A Member From Sneaking In Eight Guests Without Paying

Gym pools are not meant to be for public use.

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.

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