Woman Enforced Gym Membership Rules At The Pool, So She Had To Stop A Member From Sneaking In Eight Guests Without Paying
Rules exist for a reason, especially at private facilities.
The following story is about an employee who works in a gym.
In the gym, you need to be a member to use the facility’s pool, but she witnessed non-members trying to use their pool without paying.
Read the full story below for all the details.
The Gym is not a Community Center
I recently started working at a gym.
The gym requires a membership to use the facility.
We are located next to a city park.
The park has a splash pad.
This employee witnesses how some people without membership demand to use the pool.
For whatever reason, people think they can come in and use our swimming pool without a membership.
The gym does not have day passes.
Gym members may bring a guest three times a year.
The guest must pay a small fee to use the facility.
A woman even tried to bring in eight guests.
Today, I had a woman try to bring in eight guests without paying.
I explained that no, you can only bring in one guest. There is also a fee.
Her: “But I do it all the time at X location.”
X location is the community center and pool that anyone can pay $10 to use for the day.
Let’s check out the comments of other people on Reddit.
This user makes a valid point.
This person shares their personal thoughts.
Here’s a good analogy.
Finally, here’s a different perspective.
Gym pools are not meant to be for public use.
If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.
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