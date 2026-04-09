Woman Enforced Gym Membership Rules At The Pool, So She Had To Stop A Member From Sneaking In Eight Guests Without Paying

Rules exist for a reason, especially at private facilities.

The following story is about an employee who works in a gym.

In the gym, you need to be a member to use the facility’s pool, but she witnessed non-members trying to use their pool without paying.

Read the full story below for all the details.

The Gym is not a Community Center I recently started working at a gym. The gym requires a membership to use the facility. We are located next to a city park. The park has a splash pad.

This employee witnesses how some people without membership demand to use the pool.

For whatever reason, people think they can come in and use our swimming pool without a membership. The gym does not have day passes. Gym members may bring a guest three times a year. The guest must pay a small fee to use the facility.

A woman even tried to bring in eight guests.

Today, I had a woman try to bring in eight guests without paying. I explained that no, you can only bring in one guest. There is also a fee. Her: “But I do it all the time at X location.” X location is the community center and pool that anyone can pay $10 to use for the day.

Let’s check out the comments of other people on Reddit.

This user makes a valid point.

This person shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s a good analogy.

Finally, here’s a different perspective.

Gym pools are not meant to be for public use.

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