Woman Goes Out Of Her Way To Help Her Roommate When She Needs It, But The Roommate Acts Like It’s A Burden When She Asks For Help Taking Her Dog Out While Sick

Friendships can start to feel unfair when effort isn’t being returned the same way.

So, what would you do if you were always there for your roommate, but the moment you needed a small favor, they acted like it was the end of the world? Would you just brush it off and move on? Or would you start to question if you even had a friendship anymore?

In the following story, one woman finds herself in this situation and needs advice. Here’s what’s going on.

AITA for asking my roommate (and friend) to take my dog out for me? I live with my roommate, and she is also one of my best friends. Lately, though, I’ve been feeling like things are a bit one-sided. If something small goes wrong for her it tends to become a big situation. For example, once her food order had a tiny mistake, and she got really upset, so I went back out to get her a new meal. When she’s sick I’ll go get her medicine, bring her food, clean up dishes, sit with her, things like that. Sometimes I’ve even had to run back out again if she forgot something.

What’s good for her friend isn’t good for her.

But when I ask for small things or compromises it feels like my needs are kind of brushed off. The other day we were sitting in the living room and the sun was shining directly into my eyes. I asked if I could shut the blinds a little, and she said no because she liked the light and told me I could move if it bothered me. Later, we were driving somewhere, and I had the air on. She just reached over, turned it off, and said it was bugging her.

Her selfishness also shows in other ways.

Then, when we were literally about two minutes away from the place she wanted to go, she got a call from her brother and his girlfriend, saying they were coming over and asked me to turn around and drive her back home.

Another thing that has been bothering me is scented wax melts she likes to use. My dog has cancer, and I also survived cancer not that long ago, and strong scents irritate both of us. I’ve never told her she can’t use them. I just asked that if she is going to use them in the shared space, she open a window and give me a heads up so I can take my dog somewhere else for the day if needed. She can do whatever she wants in her own room.

When she did ask for help, her friend acted inconvenienced.

For context, I have a golden retriever, and he is 100 percent my dog and my responsibility, of course. I almost never ask for help with him unless it is some kind of rare emergency, like being stuck at work late. Even then, if she can’t help, I just say no worries and handle it. Recently, I got really sick with the flu and asked if she could take him out later in the day. When I asked, she rolled her eyes, made a face, and said, “I just woke up from a nap not too long ago, but ok.” It just made me feel like asking for that one small favor was a big inconvenience. AITA?

Yikes! She may be onto something about their friendship being one-sided.

Let’s see how the readers over at Reddit feel about it.

Here’s someone who would offer to help.

According to this reader, she should act like a stranger.

This person doesn’t think the roommate will change.

Yet another person who thinks she should treat her roommate less than a friend.

That friendship sounds terrible.

It’s all one-sided, and she’d probably be happier distancing herself and making new friends.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.