Woman Had A Solo Trip To Cyprus Fully Booked, But When Her Entitled Friend Wanted To Tag Along And Change Everything Last Minute, She Shut Him Down Hard

Joining someone’s already-planned trip late comes with exactly one rule — you work around them, not the other way around.

When a woman’s friend jumped onto her fully booked Cyprus trip at the last minute and then started pushing her to change her itinerary, she reminded him of the rule.

Suddenly he was the one accusing her of being selfish.

Read on for the full story.

AITAH for not wanting to change my Cyprus trip plans for a friend who joined last minute? I’ve had a trip to Cyprus planned for a while — everything already booked. A friend decided to join pretty late. At the time, I told him I wasn’t changing anything, and he said it was fine.

But apparently it wasn’t really fine.

Now that the trip is close, he’s asking me to move things around so we can spend more time together — different flights, different area, etc. Changing stuff would cost me money, and honestly I like the plans I already made.

So she tries to reason with him once more, but now he’s going on the offensive.

I told him we can meet up when it works, but I’m not redoing the trip. He thinks I’m being difficult and that it defeats the point of going together. I think he joined late and is now expecting me to adapt. AITA?

Sounds like this friend needs to be reminded of his place.

What did Reddit have to say?

This commenter agrees this friend is being quite unreasonable.

This was always meant to be a solo trip.

This guy really isn’t acting like much of a friend.

If this user was in this situation, they’d say something like this.

She planned it, she booked it, and she is keeping it — no matter what her friend says.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.