Woman Insisted On Letting Her Boyfriend Stay Over For A Weekend In Her Flat Where Her Mom Stays, But Her Mom Started Crying And Calling Her Names

Some moms still want to exert control even when their adult child is doing better than they are.

This woman lets her mom stay with her and pays all the rent and bills because her mom can’t afford to live alone. But her mom still thinks she can dictate who can and cannot come over to the flat.

Read the full story below.

AITA: Is my (23F) mom being unreasonable? My parents are getting a divorce. That leaves me with all of the bills because my (23F) dad left. My mom (56F) has always worked odd jobs, like housekeeping, etc., so she doesn’t make much. She has always contributed somewhat to pay for electricity or other small, miscellaneous expenses, but nothing major. When my dad left, I told my mom she could continue paying whatever she was paying before, and I would cover the bigger bills like rent, phone bill, car payment, etc. My mom and I live together in a 2-bedroom apartment in NYC. I have a boyfriend who will stay over on the weekends (it’s a new relationship, so he has only stayed over 2 weekends in the past 3 months). I told my mom he was going to stay next weekend, and she began to call me inconsiderate and express that she doesn’t want him to stay.

This woman was trying to reason with her mom, but she was met with crying and name calling.

I told her that I am only living in our current apartment because of her. If I leave to get my own place, she legitimately has nowhere to go, no other family, and definitely not a job that can afford NYC rent. She called me a bunch of names, started crying, and slammed her door shut. I told her that it’s not my fault she is in this situation. I, on the other hand, can very comfortably afford a 1-bedroom apartment in the city, but I stay where I grew up so that my mom isn’t homeless. To me, she has no right to complain or tell me that my boyfriend is a “waste of time (?)” and make every other rude comment she made about him. It’s not like we are lounging around or acting inappropriately loud on the weekends, we go out and come back to shower and sleep, then leave again in the morning. I don’t see why she thinks she is entitled to complain when she is living there rent-free.

If she pays the rent, she can decide who can stay over.

Other people in the comments section are sharing their two cents.

A valid response from this user.

Some sensible advice.

Here’s a fair observation.

Another person chimes in.

And people are taking her side.

Whoever pays the rent sets the rules.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.