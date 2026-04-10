Woman Invited Her Ex-Husband To Her Father’s Funeral For Support, But She Refused To Let Him Bring His Girlfriend

Funerals are deeply personal moments that require sensitivity.

The following story involves a woman whose father passed away, so she invited her ex-husband to the funeral.

Her ex decided he would bring his girlfriend, but neither she nor her son agreed.

Read the full story below to find out more…

AITA Should I have let my ex bring his new gf to my dad’s funeral? My ex-husband and I were together for 16 years. We have a son. He is 13. At the time, my ex and the rest of my son’s family lived about 4 hours away. They lived near my parents.

This woman’s father died.

That February, my dad died. It was very difficult. My son called his dad and told him. He did not ask him to come to the funeral. He just figured he would.

Her ex-husband told her he plans to bring his girlfriend.

So I called him and told him that not only was he welcome. It would mean a lot to us. He said yes. We talked a little before he surprised me. He said he would bring his girlfriend. When I paused, he asked if I was upset.

She and her son didn’t want the girlfriend to be there.

I had never met her before. In the couple of years that they were off and on going out, he never introduced us. So I felt it would be really awkward. My son did not care if she came. He said their PDA made him uncomfortable.

Her ex got offended.

So I told him I would rather he not bring her. He was offended. He thought that because she was a part of his life, she should be able to come. AITA because I said no? Should he have even expected that?

Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

Here’s a possibly great response to the ex.

This person gives their honest opinion.

He doesn’t need a plus one, says this user.

Short and simple.

Finally, people are saying the same thing.

There’s a time to meet the girlfriend, and a funeral usually isn’t it.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.