Woman Mocked A Coworker When He Suggested To Play Truth Or Dare, So She Was Threatened To Be Reported To HR For Age Discrimination

Workplace social events can blur the line between fun and professionalism.

In this story, a woman was at an after-work social event when a coworker known for inappropriate jokes suggested playing “truth or dare.”

Her sarcastic response upset him, leading to tension and a possible HR escalation.

Read the full story below for all the details.

AITAH for telling my coworker “aren’t you like 40?” When he wanted to play truth or dare? Last Thursday, I (28F) and some coworkers were having drinks after work. “Jacob” (40-ish) is the office clown in a bad way. He is very annoying. I am not even sure if he does his job correctly. He makes some weird comments to the women in the office.

This woman made a snarky comment.

We were at the bar, and Jacob was being annoying as always. Then, he started with, “We should play truth or dare.” He said that like 3 or 4 times. So I said, “Aren’t you like 40? Why would you want to do that at your grown age?”

Jacob got annoyed.

Some people laughed, and he got annoyed and left. My coworker “Leo” said Jacob has been talking crap about me since then. He said he would report me to HR for “age discrimination” if I do not apologize.

Now, she’s wondering if she was in the wrong.

I think that is bullcrap, to be honest. HR cannot really do much if it happened outside the office. But maybe I hate him enough that I am not seeing clearly. So, am I the jerk?

Let’s read the responses of other people to this story.

This user shares their personal thought.

Another one chimes in.

Here’s an honest opinion from this person.

Short and straightforward.

Finally, another quick but sensible comment.

Some games are better left in high school.

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