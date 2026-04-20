April 20, 2026 at 12:15 am

Woman Offered To Get A Second Job After Her Husband Got Laid Off, But He Got Upset And Thought She Was Undermining Him

by Heide Lazaro

Man feeling sad while sitting on the bed

Pexels/Reddit

Supporting a partner during tough times can be complicated.

The following story involves a woman whose husband got laid off recently.

She suggested getting a second job to help out with the finances, but he felt hurt by it.

Check out the full story below…

AITA for offering to pick up a second job after my husband got laid off?

My husband recently got laid off.

I really believe he will find something again.

He might even try to build his own business.

He has been talking about it for a while and has even tested it a bit.

This woman thinks it might take a while for her husband to find a new job.

The thing is, his role was pretty high level.

Finding something similar will probably take time.

I do not think it is a good idea for him to just grab the first random job.

I am worried it could affect his confidence and his future career.

She suggested that she would get a second job for herself.

So I said I could try to find a second job for myself.

It would be part-time, just for a few months to help us out.

My current job is flexible. I can technically do it, even if it is not super easy.

I did not mean anything bad by it. I just thought it was a practical solution for now.

Her husband got upset and accused her of undermining him.

But he got upset. He said it makes him feel bad.

That it feels like I am undermining him.

He also said he is worried I will get exhausted.

Now I feel a bit confused. From my side, I was just trying to help.

Am I wrong for suggesting this?

Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

This person makes a valid point.

Screenshot 2026 04 15 at 2.07.30 PM Woman Offered To Get A Second Job After Her Husband Got Laid Off, But He Got Upset And Thought She Was Undermining Him

His feelings are understandable, says this one.

Screenshot 2026 04 15 at 2.07.48 PM Woman Offered To Get A Second Job After Her Husband Got Laid Off, But He Got Upset And Thought She Was Undermining Him

This user shares their personal thought.

Screenshot 2026 04 15 at 2.08.09 PM Woman Offered To Get A Second Job After Her Husband Got Laid Off, But He Got Upset And Thought She Was Undermining Him

Here’s some good advice.

Screenshot 2026 04 15 at 2.08.45 PM Woman Offered To Get A Second Job After Her Husband Got Laid Off, But He Got Upset And Thought She Was Undermining Him

Finally, short and sweet.

Screenshot 2026 04 15 at 2.09.10 PM Woman Offered To Get A Second Job After Her Husband Got Laid Off, But He Got Upset And Thought She Was Undermining Him

Some people mistook love for competition.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.

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